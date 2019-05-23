Thoothukudi people are not criminals: HC slams officials

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising district administration and police for ‘threatening’ Thoothukudi people in the name of inquiry, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Thoothukudi Sub Collector not to pass final orders on the summons issued to the people involved in the 2018 anti-Sterlite protests.

A bench, comprising justices S S Sundar and R Hemalatha, gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by an NGO -- People’s Watch -- seeking direction to authorities not to ‘harass’ Thoothukudi people in the guise of inquiry. During the hearing, the judges castigated the district authorities and police for branding the people as ‘criminals’.