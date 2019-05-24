Home States Tamil Nadu

M Radha, Tamil Nadu's first independent transgender candidate loses election, but not hope 

Radha said her initiative to contest Lok Sabha election single-handedly will boost the confidence of other transgenders and will encourage many others from the community to fight the elections.

Published: 24th May 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Transgender-Lok_Sabha_Elections_2019

M Radha, Tamil Nadu's first independent transgender candidate for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. (Photo | EPS)

CHENNAI: Though M Radha, the lone transgender who contested Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu from Chennai South constituency, lost the elections, she has not lost hope to create better-living conditions for the transgender community.

Fifty three year old Radha is happy as she managed to garner 1042 votes (final figure to be updated after 10 pm). “It is indeed a victory for me. In my electoral debut, I have managed to change mindset of people towards transgender to some extent. Those who voted in my favour want to see a transgender as their representative in Lok Sabha and that is not a small thing,” said a jubilant Radha. She claimed that 14 independent candidates along with candidates of leading parties were contesting from Chennai South constituency still she has managed to collect so many votes, which is an achievement in itself.

Radha said her initiative to contest Lok Sabha election single-handedly will boost the confidence of other transgenders and will encourage many others from the community to fight the elections. “I will not rest here. I will contest the MLA and local body elections also so that more people from my community will come forward to contest polls. I am confident that my initiative will definitely bring change in society and will help in reducing the social stigma attached with transgenders," she said.

Radha, who works as a cook by profession, strongly believes that transgenders can become better politicians. So, they should come out in more numbers to fight elections. She said, “I believe transgenders understand the problems of the downtrodden and women much better as we have faced it all. We will serve everyone equally and make society a better place for transgenders too,”. She further added that transgenders are making a mark in all fields, but are lacking in politics. So,  she will strive to urge more people from her community to contest polls.

