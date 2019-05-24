Tamil Nadu bypolls: DMK wins 2 seats, AIADMK 1 in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In the by-elections to three assembly segments in Vellore district, the ruling AIADMK won one seat while its arch rival DMK won two seats.

In Gudiyatham, the party’s candidate S Kathavarayan won by a margin of 27,841 votes as he bagged 1,06,137 votes against AIADMK’s Kasbah R Moorthy who secured 78,296 votes.

Disqualified MLA and AMMK candidate Jayanthi Padmanabhan lost her deposit after ending with a vote share of 8,186. AC Vilwanathan of DMK secured 96,455 votes to win the Ambur segment while his rival J Jothi Ramalinga Raja bagged 58,688 votes.