Home States Tamil Nadu

Fresh face or not, OPS’ son proves his mettle

The counting progressed well into the night, with Congress cadre refusing to let go of hope. However, it was the mandate of the people and win Ravindranath Kumar did.

Published: 25th May 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

NP Ravindranath Kumar, son of AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, being interviewed by the parliamentary board of the party, on Monday | Express

By S Raja
Express News Service

THENI: It was at the Theni Lok Sabha constituency that the AIADMK gained a purchase on when it was about to be swept away by the DMK juggernaut; the saviour was P Ravindranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the party’s candidate from Theni. His is the only seat the incumbents managed to win this election, and a remarkable feat it is, given that Ravindranath tasted victory despite being a fresh face in the hustings.

When the first round of counting ended, the AIADMK candidate had received 21,747 votes and Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan 17,257 votes. NTK candidate Shagul Hameed and AMMK candidate Thanga Tamilselvan secured 1,206 and 77,69 votes respectively. Votes for MNM candidate Radhakrishnan stood at 636.

A veteran politician and a former union minister, EVKS Elangovan was a rival to reckon with for the AIADMK candidate. Putting more pressure on him was AMMK stalwart Thanga Tamilselvan, who had been elected MLA from Andipatti assembly segment thrice. 

High-octane fight

The counting progressed well into the night, with Congress cadre refusing to let go of hope. However, it was the mandate of the people and win Ravindranath Kumar did. When the last vote was counted in the wee hours of Friday, Ravindranath emerged victorious with 5,04,813 votes, 76,693 more than Elangovan’s 4,28,120 votes. 

Quid pro quo

Now that they have sent Ravindranath Kumar to the Lok Sabha, the electorate here expect that he would address their long-standing demands, including laying of railway tracks between Bodi and Kumuli, and completion of broad-gauge conversion between Madurai and Bodi. Speaking to Express, Muniyandi of Theni said that the new MP should take steps to establish a mango-juice factory and a grape-wine factory here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Ravindranath Kumar OPS AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp