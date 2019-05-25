Home States Tamil Nadu

IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning warning for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu tomorrow

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Published: 25th May 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Pandarinath B)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) tomorrow (May 26), the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Heatwave conditions in some parts are very likely over Vidarbha and northeast Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and East Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, strong winds speed reaching 35-45 kmph are very likely over the northeast Arabian Sea off north Gujarat Coast.

The IMD has adviced fishermen not to venture into this area for the next couple of days.

