Manickam Tagore to represent Virudhunagar for a second time

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Twenty-eight candidates. 19 independents. 23 rounds of counting. Secular Progressive Alliance’s Congress candidate B Manickam Tagore had to surmount these and many more hurdles to emerge victorious from Virudhunagar to represent it in the Parliament for the second time.

Manickam, who was only leading the race till 10th round, bolted from the 11th round to secure 4,70,883 votes to beat the distant second R Alagarsamy, who bagged 3,16,329 votes. The sole solace for the debutante Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) was that its candidate beat Naam Tamilar Katchi when a vote comparison was made.

VVPATS slip missed

While randomising VVPATS at Thirumangalam constituency, the slips from booth number 293 were missed. When Returning Officer (RO) A Sivagnanam made an enquiry, it was revealed that the presiding officer concerned had mistakenly put all the slips into a sealed cover.

Later, in the presence of candidates and agents, the RO opened the sealed cover. However, DMDK candidate R Alagarsamy raised a stink and submitted a petition, seeking to check all the 1,000 VVPAT slips.