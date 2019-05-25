Home States Tamil Nadu

Woo who? AIADMK tries to bring old friends back to party

True followers of MGR and Amma should return to the AIADMK without wasting anymore time with AMMK,” Jayakumar said.

Published: 25th May 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Elated supporters of AIADMK celebrate the party’s bypoll results in Chennai on Thursday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Energised by the bypoll results, which have enhanced the stability of the AIADMK government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his associates have embarked on a mission to woo back party functionaries who ‘drifted away’ following the death of J Jayalalithaa. 

“It’s high time that all cadre of AIADMK work unitedly,” said Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in a statement, released hours after the election results were confirmed. “Those who have moved away from the party due to illusions created by selfish individuals should (return) to work unitedly.” 

On Friday, fisheries minister D Jayakumar, a key leader in the party, appealed to those in AMMK to return to the parent party and fulfil the dreams of late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Pundits say the appeals are likely to resonate due to the drubbing received by AMMK in the elections, despite TTV Dhinakaran’s claims on Jaya’s legacy.

“True followers of MGR and Amma should return to the AIADMK without wasting anymore time with AMMK,” Jayakumar said. “We will welcome those functionaries who return to the parent party and treat them alike as our brethren. Except for the family of VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, we welcome all because we don’t want to lose any of our colleagues,” Jayakumar said.

A party source claimed three MLAs are likely to reconsider their decision of siding with Dhinakaran. Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal had issued show-cause notices to EA Rathinasabapathy, VT Kalaiselvan and A Prabhu for siding with TTV Dhinakaran. 

AIADMK Dinakaran E Palaniswamy O Panneerselvam

