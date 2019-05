Tamil Nadu river-linking top priority for BJP: Nitin Gadkari

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said water resources minister Nitin Gadkari had promised to bring water to Tamil Nadu by linking Godavari and Cauvery rivers.

“Gadkari said this in an interview. I was overwhelmed and shed tears... The minister made this statement a day after Tamil Nadu rejected the BJP candidates in elections,” Tamilisai tweeted. “this is what BJP is all about. Even though you (people of TN) reject them, they will do their duty.”

The tweet criticised by some people who pointed out that governments should work for all sections of society.