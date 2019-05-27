Home States Tamil Nadu

Water crisis: OMR residents seek CM’s intervention

Frustrated over irregular and insufficient water supply, close to four lakh families of OMR, have written to the Chief Minister seeking his immediate intervention in the matter.

Published: 27th May 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Global water crisis

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Frustrated over irregular and insufficient water supply, close to four lakh families of OMR, have written to the Chief Minister seeking his immediate intervention in the matter.After the recent announcement of private water tanker operators to go on strike, which was later withdrawn, the residents’ fear that this could happen again prompted them to write the petition.

Close to 100 residents welfare associations, under the aegis of Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA) have written to government agencies, including Metro Water, Tangedco and Greater Chennai Corporation. Providing sufficient potable water, underground sewage connections and to stop charging treatment plants under electricity commercial tariff are their main requests to government.

In their letter, they also requested the government to ensure that private tankers are allowed to function without hindrance from police, Tahsildars, and Collectors. “The current drought situation in Chennai and the threat of a strike by private water tankers prompted us to write this. We are entirely dependent on private tankers because we do not have Metro Water connections.  We seek the State government’s immediate intervention in this issue,” said the letter sent to the Chief Minister and CM’s Cell.

Underground sewage system for OMR has been delayed by close to a decade by Metro Water because of which residents depend on private sewage tankers to dispose of the sewage generated. Additionally, for using water or sewage treatment plants, residents need to pay for electricity under the commercial tariff though it is used only for domestic purposes. “We request you to instruct Tangedco to allow these water and sewage treatment plants to operate at domestic tariff rates. We are forced to treat our water and sewage because the government is unable to provide us with such basic amenities,” said Harsha Koda, coordinator of FOMRRA, in the letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OMR residents Water crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp