Water crisis: OMR residents seek CM’s intervention

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Frustrated over irregular and insufficient water supply, close to four lakh families of OMR, have written to the Chief Minister seeking his immediate intervention in the matter.After the recent announcement of private water tanker operators to go on strike, which was later withdrawn, the residents’ fear that this could happen again prompted them to write the petition.

Close to 100 residents welfare associations, under the aegis of Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA) have written to government agencies, including Metro Water, Tangedco and Greater Chennai Corporation. Providing sufficient potable water, underground sewage connections and to stop charging treatment plants under electricity commercial tariff are their main requests to government.

In their letter, they also requested the government to ensure that private tankers are allowed to function without hindrance from police, Tahsildars, and Collectors. “The current drought situation in Chennai and the threat of a strike by private water tankers prompted us to write this. We are entirely dependent on private tankers because we do not have Metro Water connections. We seek the State government’s immediate intervention in this issue,” said the letter sent to the Chief Minister and CM’s Cell.

Underground sewage system for OMR has been delayed by close to a decade by Metro Water because of which residents depend on private sewage tankers to dispose of the sewage generated. Additionally, for using water or sewage treatment plants, residents need to pay for electricity under the commercial tariff though it is used only for domestic purposes. “We request you to instruct Tangedco to allow these water and sewage treatment plants to operate at domestic tariff rates. We are forced to treat our water and sewage because the government is unable to provide us with such basic amenities,” said Harsha Koda, coordinator of FOMRRA, in the letter.