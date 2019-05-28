Home States Tamil Nadu

Arcot Prince hails PM Modi’s statement on minorities

The Prince said that the first step in this direction would be to strictly enforce the law against violent mobs indulging in lynching in the name of cow protection.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, through a statement on Monday, welcomed the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi’s statement on minorities, in which he set his MPs and NDA government the “challenge” of winning minority communities’ “faith, trust and support”.

The Prince said that the first step in this direction would be to strictly enforce the law against violent mobs indulging in lynching in the name of cow protection. The Prince appealed to the Prime Minister to launch efforts to educate such extremists and make them realize that their violence not only brings a bad name to our country in the world but also to their own religion, Hinduism, which preaches nothing but peace.

“India has always been a multi-religious and multi-cultural country, where people of all faiths have lived and are living in harmony and exemplified the doctrine of ‘Unity in Diversity’. Any effort to break this unity must be dealt with an iron hand because India’s progress and development cannot be fully achieved by isolating the minorities,” he added.

The Prince also praised Modi’s symbolic gesture of bowing before the Constitution of India, and said that he can win the confidence of the minorities, only by upholding the secularism and democracy, as enshrined in the Constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali Prince of Arcot Narendra Modi minorities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp