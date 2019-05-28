Arcot Prince hails PM Modi’s statement on minorities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, through a statement on Monday, welcomed the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi’s statement on minorities, in which he set his MPs and NDA government the “challenge” of winning minority communities’ “faith, trust and support”.

The Prince said that the first step in this direction would be to strictly enforce the law against violent mobs indulging in lynching in the name of cow protection. The Prince appealed to the Prime Minister to launch efforts to educate such extremists and make them realize that their violence not only brings a bad name to our country in the world but also to their own religion, Hinduism, which preaches nothing but peace.

“India has always been a multi-religious and multi-cultural country, where people of all faiths have lived and are living in harmony and exemplified the doctrine of ‘Unity in Diversity’. Any effort to break this unity must be dealt with an iron hand because India’s progress and development cannot be fully achieved by isolating the minorities,” he added.

The Prince also praised Modi’s symbolic gesture of bowing before the Constitution of India, and said that he can win the confidence of the minorities, only by upholding the secularism and democracy, as enshrined in the Constitution.