Chief Minister Palaniswami resumes official duty

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections and by-elections to 22 Assembly constituencies was withdrawn, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday resumed his official duties after a gap of nearly two and half months.

The chief minister was busy with the Lok Sabha elections and by-elections to the 22 Assembly constituencies. Palaniswami held discussions with senior ministers and many officials at his chamber.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and many of the ministers also resumed their routine administrative works at the secretariat.

The chief minister and deputy chief minister are likely to go to New Delhi on the evening of May 29 or on May 30 to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of the new council of ministers headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.