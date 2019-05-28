Home States Tamil Nadu

Despondent farmers seek govt’s word on kuruvai

Want to know if water will be available so they can grow nurseries

Published: 28th May 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR, TIRUCHY: Farmers have urged the State government to declare Thanjavur district as drought-hit saying there has been no rain and also the prospects for release of water from Mettur on June 12 appeared bleak.

According to official data,  the district should have recorded normal rainfall of 96.5 mm during March 1 to May 27, 2019. But only an average rainfall of 5.1 mm has been recorded so far.  The rain was recorded only in a few places.

A K Ravichander, president of Cauvery delta farmers association, on Monday submitted a petition to district collector stating prospects of opening Mettur dam appeared bleak, and requested to the government to declare the district as drought hit and start drought alleviation measures.

The government should advise farmers, whether they could start preparing for kuruvai by raising nurseries by getting water from those who have bore wells or go in for direct sowing in the later stage or let the fields fallow, Ravichander said and appealed to the State government to impress upon the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to order release of water from Karnataka reservoirs.

V Jeevakumar, district Vice-President of farm workers union pointed out that the CWMA meeting was being held on Tuesday after a long gap six months. The meeting should be held periodically from June to October, once in ten days as per the court order to assess the position of water availability and to order the release as per the final orders of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the final orders of Supreme court. He also said the Godavari-Cauvery link could be part of long term planning but the farmers now urgently need Cauvery water and the State government should concentrate on getting the same.

‘Ensure monthly share’

Addressing media in Tiruchy, the Tamil Manila Congress Farmers’ Wing President Puliyur Nagarajan said the government should ensure that the monthly share of water was released from Cauvery by Karnataka. Also, he said CWMA should act autonomously, than acting on directions of Karnataka government.

According to the allotment in June 9.19 TMC was to be released for Tamil Nadu. Speaking about this, Puliyur Nagarajan said, “It is already impossible to make kuruvai cultivation with no water. It has been the same in the past seven years as water has not been released properly and also because of unavailability. If at least the allotted water was released then the acute scarcity for drinking water at places in as many as 25 districts could be quenched.”

According to Supreme Court order in June 9.19 TMC, in July 31.24 TMC, August 45.95 TMC, September 36.76 TMC, October 22.22 TMC, November 13.78 TMC, December 7.35 TMC, January 2.76 TMC and February to May 2.50 TMC each month were to be released.

In addition to this, the farmers’ leader welcomed the announcement of linking of rivers Krishna and Godavari and asked that the works should be started immediately.

TN to press for water release

Chennai: According to official sources, Tamil Nadu will seek among other things release of water from June 1 onwards at the meeting of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cauvery Water Management Authority Thanjavur farmers crisis Tamil Nadu farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp