Hindu Makkal Katchi chief visits Sri Lanka, pays homage to attack victims

Arjun Sampath paid homage to the civilian victims of the 2009 civil war between the government forces and the now defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

Sri Lankan security personnel stand guard as Sri Lankan Muslims gather after Friday noon prayers to remember the victims and to protest against the terrorist group who was responsible for Easter Sunday suicide attacks that killed 258 people in Sri Lanka | AFP

By PTI

CHENNAI: Hindu Makkal Katchi founder-leader Arjun Sampath visited Sri Lanka and paid homage to the victims of the Easter Sunday serial blasts and those killed in the 2009 civil war, the Tamil Nadu based right wing outfit said Tuesday.

Sampath embarked on a four-day "spiritual sojourn," to the island nation on May 23 and visited the Kandy Murugan temple, Sita eliya (temple), and also took part in an event at a Shiva temple in Jaffna.

He paid homage to the civilian victims of the 2009 civil war between the government forces and the now defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, the outfit said.

Sampath also paid homage to the over 250 people killed in the serial blasts on April 21.

On May 28, he returned to Tamil Nadu, the HMK added.

Arjun Sampath was earlier an Hindu Munnani (an RSS affiliate) functionary and later founded the Hindu Makkal Katchi.

Last year, five men were arrested for plotting to eliminate him and his son Omkar Balaji.

