Stalin non-committal on pursuing motion for TN Assembly Speaker Dhanapal's removal

Dhanapal had issued notices to three AIADMK MLAs for siding with rival leader T T V Dhinakaran on April 30, following which the DMK submitted a resolution, seeking Dhanapal's removal.

Published: 28th May 2019

TN Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal (Centre). (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin Tuesday declined to categorically comment if his party would take forward its motion seeking removal of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal.

"Wait and see," he said without elaborating.

Asked if his party would consider moving a motion of no confidence against the government, Stalin said his party will decide on that after the dates for the assembly session are announced.

"After it (dates) is made known, we will take a decision about it," he told reporters.

Dhanapal had issued notices to three All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs for siding with rival leader T T V Dhinakaran on April 30, days after the ruling party petitioned the Speaker, seeking action against them for alleged anti-party activities.

After notices were sent to the MLAs, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam submitted a resolution, seeking Dhanapal's removal. Later the MLAs approached the Supreme Court against the move.

The court stayed the proceedings.

Earlier on Tuesday, 13 newly elected DMK MLAs were administered the oath of office by Dhanapal in his chamber in the assembly in the presence of Stalin and senior party leader T R Baalu.

S Kathavarayan (Gudiyattam-SC), L Idhayavarman (Tiruporur), A Krishnaswamy (Poonamallee-SC), C Shunmugaiah (Ottapidaram-SC), S A Sathya (Hosur), K S Saravanakumaar (Periyakulam-SC) were among the MLAs who took oath.

P Saravanan (Tirupparankundram), V Senthil Balaji (Aravakkurichi), R D Shekar (Perambur), T K G Neelamegam (Thanjavur), Poondi K Kalaivanan (Tiruvarur), A Maharajan (Andipatti), A C Vilwanathan (Ambur) also administered oath.

In the May 19 bypolls to 22 assembly seats, 13 were won by the DMK and nine by the AIADMK.

DMK MK Stalin P Dhanapal AIADMK TTV Dhinakaran Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker

