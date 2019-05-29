Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi thanks PM, CM on completion of 3 years

The L-G also thanked the chief secretary Ashwani Kumar and all public officials for  leading and driving the change.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, as she completes three years of her tenure as Lt Governor of the UT on May 29. In an open letter to people of Puducherry posted on her blog, she thanked Modi for reposing faith in her to serve Puducherry. Sounding like a farewell message, she thanked Chief Minister Narayanasamy and all public representatives for drawing the maximum work out of Raj Nivas for the welfare of Puducherry.

The L-G also thanked the chief secretary Ashwani Kumar and all public officials for leading and driving the change. She also thanked the team Raj Nivas, NGOs and the media. Besides, she expressed her gratitude to the people of Puducherry for their faith and willingness to engage in her endeavours, despite her not speaking their mother tongue.  She said Puducherry is a communally harmonious and peaceful place and its people are generally law abiding, barring the occasional rowdy elements and collective failure to wear helmets while riding a two-wheeler. 

She said political class was providing authentic leadership, public officials were being accessible and sensitive and people were using available resources with care and gratitude. Confusion over functioning of bureaucracy, says L-Kiran Bedi on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that confusion was prevailing over the functioning of bureaucracy due to the Madras High Court order on the issue of administrative control in the Union Territory. 

Bedi has moved the apex court challenging the Madras High Court verdict which held that Puducherry LG “cannot interfere” in the day-to-day affairs of the UT’s elected government. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose said it will hear the plea next week. On May 10, the apex court on pleas of Centre and Bedi had sought a response from Congress MLA K Laksminarayanan, on whose plea the high court had passed the verdict. 

