Stalin declines comment on removal of speaker

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday declined to categorically comment if his party would take forward its motion seeking the removal of Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal. Responding to a query on if his party would consider moving a motion of no-confidence against the government for which the party issued notice, Stalin said his party will decide on that after the dates for the Assembly session are announced. “After it (dates) is made known, we will take a decision about it,” he told reporters.

Dhanapal had issued notices to three All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs for showing allegiance to rival leader TTV Dhinakaran on April 30, days after the ruling party petitioned the Speaker, seeking action against them for alleged anti-party activities.

After notices were sent to the MLAs, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam submitted a resolution, seeking Dhanapal’s removal. Later, the MLAs approached the Supreme Court against the move. The court had stayed the proceedings.