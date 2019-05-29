TN farmers sceptical if Karnataka will abide by CWMA order

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/THANJAVUR/NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in the delta districts welcomed the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directing Karnataka to release 9.2 TMC water to Tamil Nadu but raised doubt if the neighbouring State would abide by it. Mahadanapuram Rajaram, president of Cauvery delta farmers welfare association, said the authority functioned in a fair manner. “We doubt if Karnataka would implement the order. We suspect Karnataka government may instigate farmers to protest and cite it as a reason not to implement the order.”

V Kannan, BJP’s farmer's wing state incharge, said “Karnataka has already argued they are facing acute water scarcity. I feel Karnataka would release our share of water only if there is copious rainfall in June month in the effect of southwest monsoon.”

R Sukumaran, a farmer of Kakkarai in Orathanadu opined water should be released as per the order. Though Kuruvai paddy could not be cultivated with this quantum of water combined with the low storage in Mettur, if the order was implemented, it would put an end to uncertainty in the coming years, he added.

P R Pandian, general secretary of Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam said it was the duty of the Cauvery Water Regulating Committee to ensure release of water from the reservoirs of the Karnataka as per the order. He also said it is welcome that the issue of Mekedatu was not taken up in the meeting after the resistance from the representatives of Government of Tamil Nadu.

PS Masilamani, state deputy secretary of Tamil Nadu farmers association, felt it would have been better if the backlog water was also made available. Pointing out the Kuruvai could not be cultivated with this quantum of water, he urged similarly the water due for the coming months should also be ordered to be released by the CWMA.

Tamil Manila Congress’ farmers wing president Puliyur Nagarajan welcomed said that the direction from CWMA should be respected by the Karnataka government and the water should be released accordingly. He wanted the body should be powerful and autonomous like the Election Commission of India with the executing powers. ‘Cauvery’ V Dhanabalan, from Cauvery Framers Protection Association said all waterways should be desilted.

S Ramadoss, a farmer-leader, from Thamizhaga Kaveri Vivasaayigal Sangam said, “We could even forgive that the water was not released for the months from January to May. But, it should be made sure the water gets released periodically in coming months for the water to get accumulated for release from Tamil Nadu’s reservoirs.” Meanwhile, farmers have demanded the resumption of Kudimaramuthu works at the earliest.