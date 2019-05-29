Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman held for killing girl child in Tamil Nadu over illicit affair

Investigations revealed that the child was seen as an obstacle by her mother for continuing her illicit affair.

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Two days after a three-year-old girl was found dead near here, police cracked the case with the arrest of her mother Wednesday, on charges of poisoning the child in a conspiracy hatched with her paramour, police said.

The body of the girl was found lying in a bush in Karatumedu in Saravanampatti limits in the city two days ago following which the 30-year-old woman had lodged a missing complaint.

The accused woman gave poison-laced biscuits to the child and after confirming she was dead, her paramour took the body and disposed of, they said.

The woman's paramour was absconding and a search is on, they added.

