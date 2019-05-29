Woman held for killing girl child in Tamil Nadu over illicit affair

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Two days after a three-year-old girl was found dead near here, police cracked the case with the arrest of her mother Wednesday, on charges of poisoning the child in a conspiracy hatched with her paramour, police said.

The body of the girl was found lying in a bush in Karatumedu in Saravanampatti limits in the city two days ago following which the 30-year-old woman had lodged a missing complaint.

Investigations revealed that the child was seen as an obstacle by her mother for continuing her illicit affair.

The accused woman gave poison-laced biscuits to the child and after confirming she was dead, her paramour took the body and disposed of, they said.

The woman's paramour was absconding and a search is on, they added.