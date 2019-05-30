Home States Tamil Nadu

Couple running illegal abortion centre behind departmental store nabbed

Sources say action was taken after the Collector received a complaint from relatives of a woman who underwent an abortion at the illegal centre and developed complications.

Published: 30th May 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A married couple was arrested by the Tiruvannamalai police on Wednesday for allegedly running an illegal abortion centre. Surgical instruments and medicines used at the centre, set up behind a departmental store on the Avalurpet Road, were seized.

Police say the centre has been functioning from the same place for the last five years. P Kavitha of Krishna Nagar was running the centre while her husband G Prabhu, who has a medical shop in the town, helped her manage the affairs, occasionally.

“Based on information, we raided the centre Tuesday night and seized some equipment. We believe there is an illegal abortion racket behind the centre. We are probing for further details,” said police superintendent Sibi Chakravarthy. Kavitha, a school dropout, allegedly had hundreds of clients, mostly unmarried women. She used the help of touts to get new patients. Police have found that Prabhu is not qualified to be a pharmacist, and his shop does not have a license. Later in the day, raids were also conducted at scan centres where the suspect had her clients scanned.   

Sources say action was taken after the Collector received a complaint from relatives of a woman who underwent an abortion at the illegal centre and developed complications. Authorities, however, maintained the complaint was lodged by the Joint Director of Medical Services. This is the second such case to be reported from Tiruvannamalai.

Second case in the last six months

This is the second such case to be reported from Tiruvannamalai in recent times. Last December, another couple was arrested for the same crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illegal abortion centre Abortion crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp