Executive lounge strikes right chord

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: An executive lounge launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at Madurai Railway Junction on April 6 seems to be receiving an overwhelming response from passengers, with an average 100 of them using the lounge and its adjoining retiring rooms every day.



Said to be the first of its kind in South India, the executive lounge on platform number 1 of the Madurai Junction railway station sprawls on an area of 369.08 square feet, while the retiring rooms occupy an area of 15,206 square feet. Entry fee to the fully air-conditioned lounge is Rs 60 per person for two hours.

An addition hour would cost Rs 50 A person. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are also served to commuters at affordable cost.