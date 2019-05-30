Home States Tamil Nadu

Hundreds benefit from Amma Master Health check-up scheme

In addition, according to the hospital data, seven cases of prostrate cancer, two liver cancers, 28 coronary artery diseases, over 900 diabetes cases and over 700 cases of hypertension were detected.

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Amma Master Health check-up scheme completing a year since its launch at the Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on June 8, 2018, the data provided by the hospital showed that 17 cases of breast cancer, four ovarian cancer and hundreds of hypertension and diabetic cases were detected at the centre.

In addition, according to the hospital data, seven cases of prostate cancer, two liver cancers, 28 coronary artery diseases, over 900 diabetes cases and over 700 cases of hypertension were detected. Speaking to Express, Dr C Uma Maheswari, Resident Medical Officer, Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, said, “Till date, 9,546 people have undergone checkup at the centre, which generated revenue of around Rs 2.40 crore.”

Recalling a couple of cases, Uma Maheswari said,” It was a piece of shocking news for a 54-year-old woman who was diagnosed with endometrium cancer, a type of cancer that begins in the lining of the womb. She had just come for a regular check. Later, surgery was performed.”

“In another case, a man in his late 50s was diagnosed with advanced stage prostate and liver cancers. Today, because of increasing non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases and others, health screening is very important. The earlier you diagnose and start the treatment, better the cure,” added Uma Maheswari.

Dr Zeenath Begum, medical officer (in-charge), Amma Master Health check-up, Government Multi-Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate, said, “Because of lifestyle changes and lack of physical activities, cases of diabetes and hypertension are increasing, that too as early as in the 30s. Many were cured for various complications since they were detected at an early stage.”

“Earlier, health check-up was advised for those above 50, but today it should be done even for a person who is 25. Screening is recommended yearly once but if any person is diagnosed with some problem in borderline then once every three to six months,” said Uma Maheswari. The centre is open from 8 am to 3 pm on all working days except Sunday.

Three packages are offered: Amma Gold for Rs 1,000, Amma Diamond for Rs 2,000 and Amma Platinum (special check-up) for Rs 3,000. People can book online appointment at www.tngmssh-mhc.com or call 044 25666111.

Amma Master Health check-up scheme

