ISRO opens incubation centre on NIT Tiruchy campus

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: ISRO on Wednesday inaugurated its advanced Space Technology Incubation Centre (S-TIC) on NIT Tiruchy (NITT) campus. ISRO director K Sivan inaugurated the centre through video-conference in the presence of NITT director Dr Mini Shaji Thomas.

“S-TIC will spread space technology to nook and cranny of the of the country and not confine space research to cities where ISRO has a presence,” Sivan said.

On the need for more participation in space research, Dr Sivan said unlike other systems, space technology was multidisciplinary. “To solve problems on the ground, we need to go to space. Space technology can provide solutions for safety, security and quality. Every human is connected to space. Imagine if satellites were to stop functioning, everyone will be affected.”