Posters mention OPS’ son as Central minister

S Raja By

Express News Service

THENI: The Narendra Modi Government 2.0 is yet to take charge at the Centre and the council of ministers has not yet been announced. But, here in the district, MP-elect P Ravindranath Kumar is a Union minister, at least for a few.

That’s what the residents could gather from a few wall posters pasted in some pockets in Theni town mentioning Ravindranath Kumar as ‘Central Minister’ (Mathiya Amaichare).

Ravindranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, has been elected as MP of Theni constituency. His name also featured in a recent message, apparently, an invitation circulated on WhatsApp. Sources said, in the message as well, he was mentioned as a ‘Central Minister’.



Narendra Modi is slated to assume office today as prime minister for the second time and the union ministers will be named later.