Posters mention OPS’ son as Central minister

The Narendra Modi Government 2.0 is yet to take charge at the Centre and the council of ministers has not yet been announced.

Published: 30th May 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK candidate OP Ravindranath Kumar and his father and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam with jallikattu bulls at Alanganallur. (Photo | EPS)

By S Raja
Express News Service

THENI: The Narendra Modi Government 2.0 is yet to take charge at the Centre and the council of ministers has not yet been announced. But, here in the district, MP-elect P Ravindranath Kumar is a Union minister, at least for a few.

That’s what the residents could gather from a few wall posters pasted in some pockets in Theni town mentioning Ravindranath Kumar as ‘Central Minister’ (Mathiya Amaichare).

Ravindranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, has been elected as MP of Theni constituency. His name also featured in a recent message, apparently, an invitation circulated on WhatsApp. Sources said, in the message as well, he was mentioned as a ‘Central Minister’.

Narendra Modi is slated to assume office today as prime minister for the second time and the union ministers will be named later.

