Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy: Tiruvarur-Karaikkudi rail services from June 1

According to sources, the extended journey time is because the Tiruchy railway division will be using mobile gatekeepers.

Published: 30th May 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Railways, train

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The six-year wait for train services between Tiruvarur and Karaikkudi will end on Saturday (June 1) as Southern Railway announced resumption of operations on the route. Passengers, however, would be disappointed as it will take more than six hours to cover the distance of 165 km. Travelling by road between Tiruvarur and Karaikkudi will take around three hours.

According to sources, the extended journey time is because the Tiruchy railway division will be using mobile gatekeepers. Under the concept, two gatekeepers will travel on the train. As the train approaches a level crossing, the pilot will stop the train and the gatekeeper in the front will alight to close the gate. Once the train gets past the level crossing, the pilot will stop again and the gatekeeper will alight to open the gate. In June last year, Tiruchy division tried the system on Karaikkudi-Pattukottai route and the train covered 84 km in six hours.

As per the current decision, the Tiruvarur-Karaikkudi Passenger (Train No. 06847) will leave Tiruvarur at 8.15 am and reach Karaikkudi by 2.15 pm. The return train, the Karaikkudi-Tiruvarur Passenger (Train No. 06848), will leave Karaikkudi at 2.30 pm and reach Tiruvarur by 8.30 pm.

The train will be available from June 1 till August 30 on all days except Sunday. On Sundays, the division will run a train between Tiruchy and Tiruvarur till August 30. The Tiruvarur-Tiruchy Passenger (Train No. 06849) will leave Tiruvarur at 4.10 am and reach Tiruchy at 6.50 am. The Tiruchy-Tiruvarur train (Train No. 06850) will leave Tiruchy at 7.45 pm and reach Tiruvarur by 10.45 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp