DMK gives PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony a miss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MPs were not part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony as the BJP did not invite MK Stalin, president of the DMK, for the ceremony. Though a total of 8,000 VVIPs and VIPs had been invited across from the country for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi, that was held on Thursday evening at New Delhi, MK Stalin, the president of the third largest party of the present parliament, in terms of elected members, was not invited.

RS Bharathi, Rajyasabha MP and organising secretary of DMK, spoke to Express, on this issue: “DMK MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were given an invitation for the swearing-in ceremony as per protocol. But, our party president MK Stalin has not been invited by the new Union government.”