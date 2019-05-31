SRM founder sets aside 300 free seats for poor and deserving students from Perambalur

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Making good on a poll promise, Perambalur MP TR Parivendar has announced 300 students belonging to economically weaker sections in his constituency would be given free education at his SRM group of institutions from this academic year.

He appealed to those eligible in his constituency to submit applications on or before June 15. IJK chief Parivendar won by a huge margin of 4.03 lakh votes as part of the DMK alliance and made many promises during his campaigns. One of them was to arrange for free higher education to 300 students in his institutions and job opportunities for 300 youth every year.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he thanked the voters of Perambalur. “The first poll promise that I am going to fulfil is providing free education for students from poor families. There are six assembly constituencies for Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. Fifty students from each assembly constituency will be offered free education in SRM institutions.”

He appealed for applications to be sent to Director (Admissions), SRM Nagar, Potheri, Kancheepuram District - 603203. Application forms can be downloaded from www.ijkparty.org. Students from the Perambalur Lok Sabha segment, who want to pursue Engineering, Arts and Science, Horticulture, Management, Health Sciences and Diploma in Engineering can apply.

The courses are listed in the application forms. He said a committee comprising one representative from each party in the coalition would be formed to select eligible students to avail this benefit. “The entire process would be transparent. There would not be any caste or religious discrimination in the selection process,” he assured.

Speaking on the drinking water shortage in the constituency, Parivendar said, “I would be arranging 15 tanker lorries to supply drinking water to all places reeling under water scarcity. This will be done in a week or two.” He also announced the promise of jobs to 300 youth for this year would be implemented in the next few months. “Perambalur is called an underdeveloped constituency.

I assure of turning it into a developed one by bringing companies here to provide jobs and boosting agriculture. I would definitely strive to make the long-awaited Ariyalur-Perambalur-Namakkal railway line a reality,” he said. Parivendar also said that agricultural produce like grains and vegetables of farmers in Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency would be procured by his institutions from their fields itself.

BJP man sells tea for Rs 1 on Modi’s swearing-in



Thanjavur: A BJP functionary running a tea stall in Peravurani on Thursday sold tea at a subsidised rate of `1 per cup to celebrate the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the second time. G Rajasekar (55) has been running the tea stall on Pattukkottai road in Peravrani for several years. As Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister on Thursday for his second term, Rajasekar decided to sell tea at the rate of Rs 1 per cup instead of the usual rate of Rs 7. Around 1,000 cups of tea were sold, Rajasekar said.