Tamil Nadu: 5,902 schools have not renewed recognition

Published: 31st May 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 03:18 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CHENNA I: A regular administrative exercise of uploading recognition details on the EMIS (Education Management Information System) has revealed a gaping hole in the management of private schools. Around 5,900 of them in the State have been found to function without having renewed their recognition. Officials claim that schools’ refusal to cooperate and be transparent about the recognition status is the reason for this setback.

According to the source, schools often do not inform the department of recognition details. Show cause notices are ignored many times. It was to avoid these problems that the department had asked all private schools to upload details of recognition on the EMIS portal. The number of schools that have not renewed the recognition stands at 5,902 in the State.

Director of Matriculation Schools S Kanappan told Express that the schools have been given a month’s time to renew the recognition and upload the details on the portal. Department officials will inspect these schools soon, he added.

25 unrecognised schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur
Chennai Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram has warned that private schools should not be run without obtaining NOC and proper recognition from the school education department. He has appealed to parents not to enrol their wards in unrecognised schools.

In a statement, he said that according to RTE Act, all schools should function after getting NOC and recognition from the school education department. Totally, 25 schools have been identified in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts which are being run without NOC and recognition of the school education department. (Visit our website for the list of unrecognised schools).

