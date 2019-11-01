Home States Tamil Nadu

Research scholars upset at UGC's quarterly updation of approved journals list

Published: 01st November 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Researchers and university faculty members voiced disappointment over the University Grants Commission (UGC) constantly updating the list of approved journals for paper publications. The updation every three months would hinder research, they said.

Publication of research articles in these approved journals alone would be considered for awarding of PhD degree, as per UGC rules. The UGC also said that appointments and promotions may be done by considering not just the number of papers published, but also if they were published in journals that are indexed in the quarterly updated list.

Recently, the UGC had reiterated adherence to the UGC CARE (Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics) list, which would be renewed once in three months.

Meanwhile, Bharathidasan University (BDU) has issued a circular clarifying that articles published in the journals in the previous list can be accepted till January 2020. This allows members to submit abstracts of PhD theses with a screenshot of their publication in a journal mentioned on UGC CARE's earlier list from June (it was last updated in September). This could be done only until January 2020 after which they should adhere to the latest list, BDU clarified.

Researchers, depending on their subjects and universities, have to get a minimum number of articles published to receive their doctorate degree. PhD aspirants argued that UGC CARE's quarterly updates would cost them dearly. A research scholar in sciences said, "PhD research spans anywhere from three to five years, sometimes even longer. We are struggling to get our articles published in journals because we need to develop contacts with the editors of journals. With UGC CARE altering the list every three months, it would be tough for us to get our articles published."

Pointing to another issue, they said, "Many reputed journals seek payment for publication because these journals will have to send our articles to review panels. Only then do they publish it and we have to pay for that. These reputed journals are the ones that will always be on the list. Other journals on the list may be removed in ensuing lists. Given this scenario, pursuing a PhD will remain an unfulfilled dream for those from poor backgrounds."

A senior professor criticised the three-month updation cycle, saying "Updating every three months poses a great problem. Every single researcher would be inconvenienced. It should be updated after at least three years."

