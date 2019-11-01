Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil University to digitize manuscripts with funds from British Library

Under the programme, 3,000 out of a total of 4,500 bundles of preserved Tamil Manuscripts would be digitized.

Published: 01st November 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil University in Thanjavur (Photo | https://www.tamiluniversity.ac.in)

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Rare collections of Tamil manuscripts available in the Tamil University (TU) will now be digitized under the Endangered Archives Programme (EAP) of British Library in London.

“The British Library has approved 51,040 British Pound Sterling, which is approximately Rs 48 lakhs for the project”, said Vice-Chancellor of TU G Balasubramanian, adding that as a first instalment, the British Library has already released Rs18.50 lakhs.

Under the programme, 3,000 out of a total of 4,500 bundles of preserved Tamil Manuscripts would be digitized, told M K Kovaimani, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Palm leaf Manuscripts of the University to TNIE. He said that the cleaning works of the manuscripts wound commence from November 1, 2019.

“Under the project, two scanners for digitizing the manuscripts will be purchased. It will arrive in a month’s time and eight staff will be deployed for the work,” he added. The remaining 1,500 bundles of Tamil manuscripts would be digitized under the Digital Library scheme of the Government of Tamil Nadu through the Anna Centenary library, Chennai.

“Under the scheme, the agency entrusted with the work will bring scanner and also deploy three staff”, he said, adding an additional three staff would be deputed by the University. In addition to the Tamil manuscripts around 1,000 bundles of manuscripts in the languages of Sanskrit, Telugu and Malayalam available in the University would be digitized under the National Mission for Manuscripts (NMM).  “For this an MoU has been signed with the NMM”, the Vice-Chancellor said.

The mission has already been providing Rs 7 lakhs per annum for the Manuscripts Conservation Centre (MCC) at the University. With all these works expected to be completed by another two years period, the manuscripts could be accessed on-line through the website of the Tamil University, he added.

The digitization process will be held on the Tamil University premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil University Tamil manuscripts British Library in London Anna Centenary library
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp