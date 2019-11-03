Tamil Nadu man arrested for illegally printing govt documents

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Officials of the district crime branch on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old man for illegally printing documents such as voter ID, Aadhaar and ration cards.

According to official sources, Jagadeeshwaran recently submitted a complaint to Superintendent of Police (SP) M Sree Abhinav, Revenue Divisional Officer P Jagadeeshwaran and Electoral Registration. Based on the complaint, Cuddalore Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Sundaram and inspector Tharageshwari took the accused -- A Sheik Bharid (46) -- under custody for inquiry.

Bharid, who runs a computer centre at Pudupettai village near Panruti, was found to have illegally printed various government documents and forged the signature of Electoral Registration Officer for printing voter IDs.

The police seized as many as 25 voter IDs, eight Aadhaar cards and nearly 300 empty PVC cards from Bharid. More documents and a hard disk were also seized.

Police have registered a case and are investigating to find out the exact number of documents printed by the accused.