Home States Tamil Nadu

Just 48 in Tamil Nadu cleared NEET without coaching, HC told

High Court asks Centre to take note that unequals are being treated as equal in the NEET admission

Published: 05th November 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that unequal have been treated equally in the NEET for admission in medical courses and the results would speak for themselves, a division bench of the Madras High Court has suggested to the Central government to take note of this situation.

Following a query raised by the bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan as to how many students wrote the NEET for the first time and got admission last week, the Central government counsel informed the judges on Monday that in government colleges, it was only 1,040, whereas the number of candidates who appeared multiple times and got admission are 2,041. 

Similarly, where self-financing colleges were concerned, only 588 students had got admission in their first attempt itself, whereas the number of students, who had got admission in more than one attempt, was 1,062. 

The first-timers have to prepare for the +2 examination as well as for the NEET examination simultaneously, whereas the students who had already completed their +2 examination, could fairly devote their time for preparing exclusively for the NEET examination, the judges pointed out, adding that the unequal had been treated equally in the NEET and the results would speak for themselves.

This fact should be taken note of, by the Central government, the judges said.

With regard to another query regarding the number of students who got admission without undergoing coaching classes, the government counsel submitted that only 48 students had got medical seats without undergoing any coaching classes, whereas 3,033 students who underwent coaching classes, had been admitted in the government colleges. Similarly, where self-financing colleges were concerned, only 52 students had got seats without undergoing any coaching classes, whereas 1,598 students had got medical seats after undergoing coaching classes.

“It is shocking to note that only negligible candidates have got admission without undergoing coaching. That means medical education is not available to the poor people and is available only to those who underwent coaching classes by spending lakhs and lakhs of rupees. Moreover, this will also put the rural students in a disadvantageous position, as they lack facilities of coaching. It should also be taken note of by the Central Government, which brought the Rules and Regulations or amendment for conducting NEET,” the judges added.

Directing the Centre and the Medical Council of India to verify as to whether they have received any complaint or whether any malpractice has been done for getting medical seats in other States, the bench posted the PIL petition from one K Dheeran of Coimbatore, praying for a directive to the government to undertake proper counselling and mop-up procedure to fill-up 207 management quota seats available due to non-filling of NRI quota seats, for November 7.

BAIL plea of NEET Accused rejected

MADURAI: Madurai Bench of Madras HC dismissed a bail petition filed by S Mohamed Shaffi of Thirupathur, who was arrested in connection with NEET impersonation scam. Justice GR Swaminathan rejected the bail plea considering the role played by the petitioner in the scam.

The judge, while granting bail to the petitioner’s son last week, had observed that the petitioner seemed to be the ‘kingpin’ of the scam. According to CB-CID, Shaffi had engaged an impersonator to write an exam on behalf of his son who was studying first-year MBBS course in Mauritius.

However, Shaffi denied the allegations saying that he was falsely implicated and urged the court to grant him bail. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET Madras High Court
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp