Home States Tamil Nadu

Security beefed up ahead of Ayodhya verdict, no leave for Tamil Nadu Police from November 10

A five-judge bench headed by Justice Gogoi heard the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on a day-to-day basis for 40 days and had reserved the verdict on October 16.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

tamil nadu police, police officials, cops

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police officers in the state should not take leave from November 10 until further orders are given, announced Director General of Police J K Tripathy.

In a circular addressed to all police, CB CID, Railways officials, he said that all the special units must be kept in readiness for deployment in Law and Order duties and mobilisation of strength should be akin to that of election duties.

The order is reportedly in anticipation to the controversial Ayodhya land-dispute verdict which may be announced before the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Ranjan Gogoi on November 17.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice Gogoi heard the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on a day-to-day basis for 40 days and had reserved the verdict on October 16.

ALSO READ: No leave for police officials ahead of Ayodhya verdict in Madhya Pradesh

Verdicts on review petitions of the Rafale and Sabarimala Judgement too is expected to be delivered in the next eight working days.

Besides, the Supreme Court bench will pronounce its verdict on a criminal contempt plea filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attributing to his "chowkidar chor hai" remark to the apex court.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in several north Indian states too. Uttar Pradesh DGP had said that if needed, the National Security Act will be imposed, while in Bhopal, section 144 is already in place under the orders of collector Tarun Pithode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya verdict Tamil Nadu Police leave Supreme Court CJI retirement
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp