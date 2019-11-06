Home States Tamil Nadu

Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court passed the order while allowing the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the two men, one Mahedev of Madurai and Jabin Charles of Kanniyakumari.

Published: 06th November 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: In separate cases, two persons, one from Madurai and the other from Kanniyakumari, were restrained from using social media for a year, after they posted derogatory comments about Muslim community and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively in their Facebook account.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court passed the above order while allowing the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the two men, one Mahedev of Madurai and Jabin Charles of Kanniyakumari.

Justice GR Swaminathan in his order in Mahedev's petition, observed that the conduct of the petitioner in posting derogatory comments about the Muslim community cannot be appreciated. "The petitioner is thinking that he is upholding his dharma. But he is sadly mistaken," the judge stated.

However, Justice Swaminathan granted anticipatory bail to Mahedev on condition that he has to keep away from social media for a year. The judge further directed him to submit an apology in the form of affidavit, showing that he has realized his mistake and regrets his action, before the concerned judicial magistrate. If any of the conditions were violated, the prosecution is free to move the court seeking cancellation of the bail, the judge added.

The judge, on Monday, passed a similar order against Jabin Charles of Kalkulam in Kanniyakumari district.

Charles was booked by Vadasery police for allegedly circulating denigrating memes from his Facebook account, photoshopping the picture of Prime Minister Modi in connection with his recent meeting with the President of China at Mamallapuram. Charles submitted in his petition that he repents his action and expressed willingness to tender an open apology and publish the same in a local newspaper. Adding that he did not mean to tarnish the reputation of PM Modi, he had prayed the court to grant him anticipatory bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Social media ban Madurai Bench Madras HC Tamil Nadu Narendra Modi facebook posts
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp