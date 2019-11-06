Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: In separate cases, two persons, one from Madurai and the other from Kanniyakumari, were restrained from using social media for a year, after they posted derogatory comments about Muslim community and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively in their Facebook account.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court passed the above order while allowing the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the two men, one Mahedev of Madurai and Jabin Charles of Kanniyakumari.

Justice GR Swaminathan in his order in Mahedev's petition, observed that the conduct of the petitioner in posting derogatory comments about the Muslim community cannot be appreciated. "The petitioner is thinking that he is upholding his dharma. But he is sadly mistaken," the judge stated.

However, Justice Swaminathan granted anticipatory bail to Mahedev on condition that he has to keep away from social media for a year. The judge further directed him to submit an apology in the form of affidavit, showing that he has realized his mistake and regrets his action, before the concerned judicial magistrate. If any of the conditions were violated, the prosecution is free to move the court seeking cancellation of the bail, the judge added.

The judge, on Monday, passed a similar order against Jabin Charles of Kalkulam in Kanniyakumari district.

Charles was booked by Vadasery police for allegedly circulating denigrating memes from his Facebook account, photoshopping the picture of Prime Minister Modi in connection with his recent meeting with the President of China at Mamallapuram. Charles submitted in his petition that he repents his action and expressed willingness to tender an open apology and publish the same in a local newspaper. Adding that he did not mean to tarnish the reputation of PM Modi, he had prayed the court to grant him anticipatory bail.