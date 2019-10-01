Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami asks PM Modi to clear Rs 7,825 crore arrears to TN

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to disburse the arrears of grant-in-aid to the tune of Rs 7,825.59 crore to Tamil Nadu.

Published: 01st October 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami welcoming PM Modi at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to disburse the arrears of grant-in-aid to the tune of Rs 7,825.59 crore to Tamil Nadu.

The amount sought included Rs 1134. 41-crore compensation for GST, Rs 383.74 crore for post-matric scholarship, Rs 2,109 crore for SSA, Rs 1,092. 22 for the RMSA scheme, and Rs 1,196. 27-cr Finance Commission grants for local bodies.

In a memorandum submitted to the PM during his visit to the city on Monday, the CM sought financial sanction for the project of transferring water from the Godavari to the Cauvery and increasing the quantity after linking the Mahanadhi with the Godavari. The project would be a solution to the water-starved Tamil Nadu, he added.

The CM also urged Modi to instruct the Ministry of Jal Shakti to accord priority to the scheme of modernising the Grand Anicut canal system and provide State assistance under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

Stating that the estimated cost of the phase-I Metro Rail project has been revised from Rs 14,600 crore to Rs 19,058 crore, Palaniswami sought the Centre’s sanction for the revised cost estimation. He also sought an early sanciton for the phase-II of the Metro Rail project. The CM also urged the PM to direct the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to relax conditions to set up government medical colleges in Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Namakkal, The Nilgiris and Tirupur districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Narendra Modi
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp