Madras HC clears deck for inquiry into appointments in Tamil University

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Decks have been cleared for registration of case against four including former V-C G Baskaran after Madras HC ruled that the syndicate of Tamil University could not sit in judgement over DVAC probe into allegation of irregularities in appointment of 21 professors and 100 non-teaching staff in the University.

A division bench of Madurai Bench on September 19, delivered its judgement in this regard. Justice T S Sivagnanam pointed out that the government pleader had stated that DVAC had made an enquiry and submitted a report to the Vigilance commissioner which was forwarded to the State government seeking permission to register a case against G Baskaran, former Vice-Chancellor, Tamil University, S Muthukumar, former Registrar, G Sakthi Saravanan, Assistant, PA to Registrar and N Baskaran, Director of Distance Education.

The communication dated July 3, 2019 sent by DVAC to the Registrar of the Univeristy states that the Government informed that permission was not required to register case against G Baskaran and N Baskaran as they were no longer public servants. As for S Muthukumar and Sakthi Saravanan, the government informed that the Syndicate of the Tamil University will have to give permission. The judge said the syndicate cannot sit in judgement over the enquiry conducted by DVAC and approval of the syndicate was only a formal approval. “Therefore we direct the V-C, Tamil University, Thanjavur as well as the syndicate to bear in mind this observation and act in fair and transparent manner and respond to the proceedings of the DVAC within two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order,” Judgement dated Sep.19 said.

Meanwhile, sources said DVAC which launched a preliminary enquiry based on complaint by C Sivakumar a student of the University found various violations in appointment of 21 professors and 100 non-teaching staff during 2017.

According to sources the report points out only two in each were interviewed for appointing professors in departments of Indian Languages, Rare earth manuscripts, Philosophy and Tamil studies in foreign countries, where as the norm is at least three should be interviewed.

Similarly many of the 21 appointed as professors did not guide a single PhD scholar which was a requirement. Moreover, one of the selected candidate did not sign the application form which is a disqualification. Even some selected candidate did not have PhD in relevant department. Many eligible candidates with high Academic Performance Indicators score were not recruited, the report notes.