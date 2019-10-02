Dussehra festivities begin at Kulasekarapattinam's three-century-old Mutharaman temple

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTUKUDI: To borrow the cliche, it's that time of the year when all roads lead to the famed Mutharaman Temple at Kulasekarapattinam near Udangudi.

Clad in costumes resembling the mythological figures from the Hindu pantheon, devotees in hundreds trek the path (padayatra) leading to the temple from far-flung places to witness Soorasamharam, an event symbolic of right's victory over evil, which encapsulates the essence of the 11-day Dussehra festival.

The festivities started on September 29 after the ceremonial flag hoisting at the temple.



Located south of Tiruchendur, Kulasekarapattinam is a historical coastal town in the district.

Named after the mighty Pandyan king Maravarman Kulasekara Pandyan-I, Kulasekarapattinam was the port of call for vessels bringing fine steeds from the Arab countries.

According to historians, the place where the might and the prowess of the Arabian horses were tested, Kuthiraimozhi Theri, still exists in the town.



After the ceremonial flag is hoisted at the three-century-old Mutharaman Temple, the devotees wear kappu (colourful bangles) as a mark of veneration towards the deity and undertake the padayatra.

While some kappu-wearing devotees dress up in resemblance of deities like Kali, Lakshmi and Pancha Pandavar among others, a few turn the event into a fancy dress parade by posing as gypsies, kings, queens, doctors, police personnel, and even animals like monkey and bear.



Another facet of the great padayatra happens to be the alm-seeking tradition. G Divya, a devotee from Udangudi explains: "We seek alms throughout our journey. This helps us foot the travel expenses while the remainder is offered to the Mutharaman Temple. The garb is selected by individuals in accordance with their vows or offerings. Those dressed-up like Kali are supposed to observe a 41-day fast before wearing kappu."



The festivities see mushrooming of pandals (sets) across the southern district. "At least 3,000 sets sprout across the southern districts, where dance programmes are organised; devotees can make their offerings at such facilities," say temple authorities.

Earlier, such festivities had turned a thorn in the flesh of the devotees as organisers used to rope in professional dancers or tinsel town personalities as crowd pullers.

The matters came to a head when the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court banned obscene dances during Dussehra festivals in 2017.

The court also directed the police to deny permission to groups hiring dancers. With this order, devotees' concerns over obscenity permeating religious celebrations came to an end.