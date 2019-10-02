Man booked for hurling casteist remark at ration shop salesman

By Express News Service

THENI : The Chinnamanur police on Monday booked a caste-Hindu man under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making casteist remarks against a Fair Price Shop (FPS) salesman at Erasakkanayakkanur. Police said the incident took place on September 7 when Sunmugavel of Erasakkanayakkanur, now absconding, demanded that salesman, Perumal of Rasingapuram near Bodi, give him 50kg of wheat free of cost.