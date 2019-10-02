Mapping of water resources over for Cuddalore district

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government can now mitigate flood damage in a better way in Cuddalore district as the Centre for Aerospace Research (CASR) under Anna University has completed mapping of water resources in the district using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Using drones, the centre has captured the spatial images of flood-vulnerable areas in the district, identified sites for construction of check-dams and reservoirs which can be used to store water and avoid floods. Besides, the encroachments on the river pathways and sand deposited near basins have also been identified to accelerate flood prevention measures.

The state government has provided Rs 7 crore for the project and the centre started the flood mapping project in 2017. Last week, the Centre for Aerospace Research submitted its detailed report to the government.



“We have covered over 2,200 sq km through UAVs in the district. The captured images have been analysed properly after combining them with high-end computer and necessary software support. The report will definitely help avoid flood disasters in Cuddalore,” said K Senthil Kumar, CASR director. After successful completion of the Cuddalore project, the centre is now conducting mapping in 22 other districts.

According to the centre officials, owing to this project, the state government has stepped up its efforts to set up a reservoir near Karuveppilakurichi between Vellar and Manimuthur river in the district. The project has also helped find a waterway between Chengalodai and the Gedilam river through Neyveli. It also helps improve the water flow into the Gedilam river and prevents flood around the Perumal lake and Walaja catchment area.