Tamil Nadu wins Swachh Bharat award for rural sanitation

Tamil Nadu has been adjudged the best in rural sanitation after the Centre’s rural cleanliness survey.

Published: 03rd October 2019 04:51 AM

Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani receiving Swachh Bharat Award at a ceremony in Gujarat on Wednesday | special Arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been adjudged the best in rural sanitation after the Centre’s rural cleanliness survey. Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani received the award, on behalf of the State government, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Swachh Bharat awards ceremony in Gujarat on Wednesday.

An official release said the survey was carried out by an independent agency between August 17 and September 5 this year, covering 690 districts and 17,400 panchayats. The State scored 30 per cent for cleanliness in public places in rural areas, including schools, places of worship, anganwadis and markets, 35 per cent for awareness among people and 35 per cent for sanitary infrastructure, including residential toilets and community toilets, it said.

