Man arrested in Ambur for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Accused was arrested under POSCO Act for sexually abusing 15-year-old girl in two separate incidents

Published: 04th October 2019 05:08 AM

POCSO
By Express News Service

VELLORE: Ambur all-women police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man under POCSO Act on charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Ambur. A police officer said that the accused, K Poovarasan (26), a resident of a village in Ambur, was arrested under section 366 (A) - Procuration of Minor girl, and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents with the Ambur all women police on Wednesday.

Poovarasan allegedly kidnapped the girl, took her to his house, and sexually assaulted her on September 27. The incident came to light after the girl repeatedly complained of stomachache. When questioned by her parents, she narrated the incident, the police officer said.

The girl was sexually assaulted earlier too by the accused, the officer added. While he worked as a labourer in a local shoe company, the victim has finished high school, the police said. 47-year-old arrested for abusing minor in TirupatturA 47-year-old man, V Sampath of Tirupattur, was arrested on Thursday under Sections 376 (2) (i) (commits rape on a woman incapable of giving consent) and 506 (1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. 

Sampath who is involved in mending bags and seat covers, allegedly abused the girl when she had gone to repair a bag recently. The girl reported the incident to her maternal aunt. Based on a complaint lodged by the aunt, the Tirupattur All Women Police booked and arrested Sampath.

Man marries minor
Tirupur: A 24-year-old man was arrested for marrying a 14-year-old girl in Avinashi. The man eloped with the girl and married her at a temple police said, adding a complaint was filed by the girl’s parents. Balaji was arrested under (POCSO) Act.

