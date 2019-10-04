Home States Tamil Nadu

Second steam generator for Kudankulam Nuclear Plant Unit-4 shipped from Russia

Built by Atomenergomash, the machine-building division of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, the diameter of the steam generator is over 4 m, length 15 m, and weight 340 tonnes.

Published: 04th October 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Rosatom, the Russian atomic energy corporation, machine building division Atomenergomash has shipped out equipment for Unit 4 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

Rosatom, the Russian atomic energy corporation, machine building division Atomenergomash has shipped out equipment for Unit 4 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second steam generator for Unit 4 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant has been shipped from Russia to the construction site in Tamil Nadu, according to Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation.

The equipment will reach India using multi-modal transport from Volgodonsk by road and water transport to Saint-Petersburg port, then by water transport through Baltic and Mediterranean seas, Suez Canal, Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. The length of the route is 21,000 kilometres with complex logistics.

This comes after Rosatom supplied the main equipment for Unit-3 of the plant, including the core melt localization device, a passive safety system capable of functioning even in the event of a complete loss of power supply.

Built by Atomenergomash, the machine-building division of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, the diameter of the steam generator is over 4 m, length 15 m, and weight 340 tonnes. The set of equipment for one power unit of a nuclear power plant of this type includes four steam generators.

In the nuclear power plant, heat is removed from the reactor core by a coolant, which passes through the core. This thermal energy is used to produce steam in the steam generator. Steam’s mechanical energy is supplied to the turbine generator where it is converted into electricity.

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation is the technical consultant and main equipment supplier to the Kudankulam NPP, which is being constructed under the India-Russia agreement of 1988 and its attachments dated 1998 and the agreement of December 8, 2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant steam generator unit 4 RUSSIA Atomenergomash
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp