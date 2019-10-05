Modi-Xi meet: Coastal, air security to be strengthened; 500 roadside shops gone

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of heightened security measures for meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping from October 11 to 13, representatives of the Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and other State agencies participated in a high-level meeting in Mamallapuram on Friday. Various measures, including coastal and air security are to be strengthened along the east coast.

Nearly 500 roadside shops have been removed and another hundred shops near the monuments would remain closed until October 15. Residents were also advised to stay home till that date.‘’Currently, vehicles are checked only minimally at one place. A few more checkpoints will come up near ‘E Raja’ street in a few days,’’ said a police official.

About 200 homeless people, including Narikuravars, were temporarily relocarted 20 km away to Thirukazhukundram, Tiruporur and Kadambadi in Chengalpattu district. However, officials said they would be allowed to return once the event is over.

"Apart from State and central intelligence, Chinese intelligence is closely monitoring activities. Passports of all foreigners are checked at important tourist spots too,’’ said an official. The coastal belt between Kovalam and Mamallapuram has been fully secured. Though the itinerary is not finalised, highly placed sources said Modi and the Chinese leader may land at Thiruvidanthai, a village 20-km away from Mamallapuram on October 11. “They are expected to visit the Shore Temple first,’’ the official said.