Home States Tamil Nadu

Lalithaa jewellery heist: 2 remanded

Duo lodged in Tiruchy Central Prison; 4.7 kg gold recovered; search on for one more suspect

Published: 06th October 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Two persons held in connection with the Lalithaa jewelery burglary case on Saturday evening were produced before judicial magistrate and remanded in custody for 15 days. They were identified as one Manikandan (34) and Kanagavalli (57), both of Tiruvarur district. Manikandan was caught on October 3 night in Tiruvarur when he tried to decamp with 4.25 kilograms of stolen jewellery, and Kanagavalli (57), mother of another suspect Suresh, was apprehended with 450 grams of ornaments. Police are on the lookout for Suresh, who rode pillion with Manikandan, the night he was caught. 

Seven teams, led by city police commissioner A Amalraj, were formed to nab the suspects, who decamped with about 27.68 kg of gold, diamond and platinum ornaments worth about `13 crore from Lalithaa Jewellery showroom on October 2. On Saturday, both the suspects were produced before judicial magistrate and lodged in Tiruchy Central Prison. 

Traders urged to increase safety measures
After the incident, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaipopu asked all the traders in the district to install CCTV cameras in their shops. Addressing media persons, State general secretary of the association Ve Govindharajelu said, “The recent burglary at Lalithaa jewellery has been an eye opener for people to strengthen their security and keep valuables safe. We recommend all traders and jewellery shop owners to install CCTV cameras and alarms to make it foolproof.” He also appreciated the police department for their swift action in nabbing the criminals.

Seven teams to nab suspects
Seven teams, led by city police commissioner A Amalraj, were formed to nab the suspects, who decamped with about 27.68 kg of gold, diamond and platinum ornaments from the showroom

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp