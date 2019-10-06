Lalithaa jewellery heist: 2 remanded

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Two persons held in connection with the Lalithaa jewelery burglary case on Saturday evening were produced before judicial magistrate and remanded in custody for 15 days. They were identified as one Manikandan (34) and Kanagavalli (57), both of Tiruvarur district. Manikandan was caught on October 3 night in Tiruvarur when he tried to decamp with 4.25 kilograms of stolen jewellery, and Kanagavalli (57), mother of another suspect Suresh, was apprehended with 450 grams of ornaments. Police are on the lookout for Suresh, who rode pillion with Manikandan, the night he was caught.

Seven teams, led by city police commissioner A Amalraj, were formed to nab the suspects, who decamped with about 27.68 kg of gold, diamond and platinum ornaments worth about `13 crore from Lalithaa Jewellery showroom on October 2. On Saturday, both the suspects were produced before judicial magistrate and lodged in Tiruchy Central Prison.

Traders urged to increase safety measures

After the incident, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaipopu asked all the traders in the district to install CCTV cameras in their shops. Addressing media persons, State general secretary of the association Ve Govindharajelu said, “The recent burglary at Lalithaa jewellery has been an eye opener for people to strengthen their security and keep valuables safe. We recommend all traders and jewellery shop owners to install CCTV cameras and alarms to make it foolproof.” He also appreciated the police department for their swift action in nabbing the criminals.

Seven teams to nab suspects

Seven teams, led by city police commissioner A Amalraj, were formed to nab the suspects, who decamped with about 27.68 kg of gold, diamond and platinum ornaments from the showroom