DMK leaders puzzled over diktat to donate money for late leader M Karunanidhi's museum

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK MLAs and MPs are a puzzled lot since they have been recently receiving instructions from a senior leader to donate Rs 2 lakh towards building of a museum for the late party supremo M Karunanidhi. With the party out of power since 2011 and having recently spent a lot in the elections, some of them are lamenting that the sudden demand has put them in a tight spot.

It all started with a WhatsApp message. Most of the MPs of the DMK, including Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, received a WhatsApp message three days ago from one of the prominent leaders of the DMK, who is also a sitting MP and a former union minister. It stated, "All the DMK MPs are requested to contribute Rs 2 lakh each towards Dayalu Ammal Charitable Trust within a week through cheque and the same may be entrusted to the manager, Anna Arivaylayam." Similar messages were sent to all party MLAs from people close to the party's top leadership. Some of them also received phone calls also from a senior leader reminding the request.

It is learnt that the Dhayalu Ammal Charitable Trust was formed to establish a museum for the late Chief Minister Karunanidhi at Kattur in Thiruvarur district.

Confirming the news, a DMK MP said, "Yes, I received it from a former union minister." He went on to add that he had recently spent a lot in the elections and the thanks giving events after the elections. "For the Vikravandi and Nanguneri bypolls also, some of the areas have been allotted for us to carry out campaigning, this will also require us to spend some money from our hands. At this juncture, we are asked to donate more money," he lamented.

Another first time MLA from the party Express spoke to also said he is already finding it difficult since he had spend for each of the party functions and help party cadres who are in need. "Asking me to donate for memorial also has put us in a difficult situation," he said. Meanwhile, the party's newspaper 'Murasoli' has been publishing for last two days photos of the MLAs and MPs who have donate their one month salary for the memorial planned for Karunanidhi.