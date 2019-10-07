Home States Tamil Nadu

Tibetan activist arrested in Tamil Nadu ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit

Tibetan activist and writer Tenzin Tsundue didn’t disturb public or cause any violence to anybody.

Published: 07th October 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tibetan activist and writer Tenzin Tsundue

Tibetan activist and writer Tenzin Tsundue (Photo | Facebook/@TenTsundue)

By Express News Service

VILLUPPURAM: Tibetan activist and writer Tenzin Tsundue was arrested at Kottakuppam in Villuppuram on Saturday, ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Mamallapuram scheduled to take place between October 13-15. 

"He was carrying ‘Free Tibet’ materials and pamphlets. He was sent to Puzhal prison last night. Based on his previous protests against China, we arrested him to prevent him from doing something similar next week," Kottakuppam inspector Saravanan said. Police said he has been held under Section 7 (1) (a) of Criminal Law Amendment, 2013 read with with Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Tsundue (44) is a poet, writer and Tibetan activist, who graduated from Loyola College. He was held in 2002 for unfurling a ‘Free Tibet’ banner from the 14th floor of Mumbai’s Hotel Oberoi during the visit of then Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji.  As news of his arrest spread, his supporters took to social media to demand his release. 

Professor of political science and international studies at the Madras University, Ramu Manivannan told Express that  India was being too defensive on behalf of China. "It was a nonviolent peaceful protest after all, and as refugees policy permits, Tibetan refugees must be allowed to express their pain and concern over their nation. Tsundue didn’t disturb public or cause any violence to anybody," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tenzin Tsundue Tibetan activist held Mamallapuram Modi Xi meeting
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp