Home States Tamil Nadu

10 Tibetans arrested in Tamil Nadu by police ahead of Modi-Xi summit

Tsundue, who is also a noted writer and poet, was arrested at Kottakuppam in Villupuram district for allegedly having 'Free Tibet,' publicity materials in his possession.

Published: 08th October 2019 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu police logo. (Facebook image)

By PTI

CHENNAI: More than 40 Tibetans were detained and ten of them arrested, including activist Tenzin Tsundue, to prevent the possibility of protest by them against Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit here for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said on Tuesday.

Ahead of the high profile meet on October 11, 12 at Mamallapuram near here, police said of the 42 detainees, 32 were let off after obtaining an undertaking from them to keep peace and refrain from any kind of protests, senior police officials said.

ALSO READ | Ahead of Xi Jinping's visit, China says Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally; drops UN references

Tsundue, who is also a noted writer and poet, was arrested at Kottakuppam in Villupuram district for allegedly having "Free Tibet," publicity materials in his possession on October 5 late night and he was sent to Puzhal jail the following day.

A student activist, Dhondup and seven others including a woman were arrested at Selayur near here on Sunday and they were produced before a court and lodged in the central prison here.

Another man who is working as a lecturer at a college in suburban Chennai was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

The rest, including some students and employed men and women, were allowed to go after they gave an undertaking to keep peace.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around the city in view of the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Xi Visit
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp