DMK expresses happiness over Xi Jinping's visit to Mahabalipuram

Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Mahabalipuram for his second informal summit with PM Modi in the coming days.

Published: 08th October 2019

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Tuesday expressed happiness over the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the historic town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Xi is expected to visit Mahabalipuram for his second informal summit with PM Modi in the coming days.

"I feel happy that the Chinese premier is going to come to Tamil Nadu. I welcome his visit wholeheartedly. I feel proud that PM Modi and Chinese premier will have joint talks in Mahabalipuram, which is a historical place," said Stalin in a statement.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared the group of sanctuaries in Mahabalipuram, founded by the Pallava kings in the 7th and 8th centuries, as heritage.

He thanked the Central government for choosing the location and asserted that the Pallava kings, who ruled the southern India centuries ago, had close relations with China through sea trade.

Stalin said that even though the two countries are different, the clouds over them are the same.

"Let the talks between two countries bring light not only to the two countries but to the whole world," the DMK chief added.

DMK MK Stalin Narendra Modi Xi Jinping
