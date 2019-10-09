Modi-Xi meeting: No-go area for public till VVIP visit ends in Mamallapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, entry of public to ancient monuments at Mamallapuram was suspended from Tuesday as per an order issued by Archeological Survey of India, Chennai circle. The order said this is being done in exercise of powers conferred under rule 5 of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains rules, by which entry to public is suspended from October 8 till the completion of VVIP visit due to security reasons.

Nine Tibetans held in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Tibetan staying in Chennai, Tenzin Norbu (34), was arrested on Monday for helping eight Tibetan students stay here ahead of the meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram. He was working as a professor in a private college at Kelambakkam, on OMR. Police said the eight Tibetan students were arrested on Sunday for staying in the city to protest against the Chinese President during his visit. “We learnt that 30 students were in the city to stage the protest and we are yet to identify them,” said a police officer. Norbu was arrested when he arrived at the Neelankarai police station on summons.