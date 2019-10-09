Tamil Nadu plans corpus fund to treat accident victims in first 48 hours

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to treat accident victims during the first 48 hours, the State is planning to start a corpus of Rs 50 crore as revolving fund after holding talks with insurance companies.

Officials said the decision was taken during a recent meeting of the Road Safety Council, after talks with General Insurance Council, and representatives of all licensed insurance companies with motor insurance portfolio.

The Madras High Court had ordered creation of such a fund to meet costs of treating accident victims in first 48 hours. It is learnt that the road safety council observed that if someone was hurt, the fund could be used to save a life instead of a company paying compensation.

The council has also asked the State health department to map trauma care centres with private emergency care. TN Accident emergency care initiatives have been mapped through National Health Mission. Private trauma care centre details will be obtained through Tamil Nadu Health System Project and mapped onto an app.

New universal helpline?

Lest language problems delay response to helpline calls, the chief secretary has asked health and police departments to come up with a new universal helpline number (currently 112 is used) or an alternate solution.