Home States Tamil Nadu

Government teacher admits son in school where he works

S Baskaran, who teaches English, admitted his son B Varun to LKG at the panchayat union school near Aranthangi,. Incidentally, kindergarten admissions started only this academic year at the school.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: In the light of raging debate whether government employees must admit their wards in State-run schools,  a teacher in the Union Middle School in Avanathankottai West of Pudukkottai has admitted his son in the school where he teaches.

S Baskaran, who teaches English, admitted his son B Varun to LKG at the panchayat union school near Aranthangi,. Incidentally, kindergarten admissions started only this academic year at the school. “When I was thinking of where to admit my son, I found my school was the best option as we provide maximum facilities to the students,” said Baskaran.

In the last one year, the number of students in the school has risen to 124 from 74 earlier.  “Over the past few years, we have been trying to introduce several facilities in the school, including school vans, spoken English training and other activities. The student strength of the school has increased and we have received 16 applications for kindergarten,” said the teacher from Aranthangi.

After Varun, several other government school teachers are considering admitting their children. “Several teachers have assured they would admit their children to the school. We want to create a school which would be a role model for others,” said Baskaran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State-run schools
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp