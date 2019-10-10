Government teacher admits son in school where he works

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: In the light of raging debate whether government employees must admit their wards in State-run schools, a teacher in the Union Middle School in Avanathankottai West of Pudukkottai has admitted his son in the school where he teaches.

S Baskaran, who teaches English, admitted his son B Varun to LKG at the panchayat union school near Aranthangi,. Incidentally, kindergarten admissions started only this academic year at the school. “When I was thinking of where to admit my son, I found my school was the best option as we provide maximum facilities to the students,” said Baskaran.

In the last one year, the number of students in the school has risen to 124 from 74 earlier. “Over the past few years, we have been trying to introduce several facilities in the school, including school vans, spoken English training and other activities. The student strength of the school has increased and we have received 16 applications for kindergarten,” said the teacher from Aranthangi.

After Varun, several other government school teachers are considering admitting their children. “Several teachers have assured they would admit their children to the school. We want to create a school which would be a role model for others,” said Baskaran.